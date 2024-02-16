Ritchie Bros.' Largest-Ever Premier Global Auction Event In Orlando To Feature Record-Setting 16,500+ Heavy Equipment Assets And Vehicles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla. and WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA ) (TSX: RBA), the trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Feb. 19-23 premier global auction event in Orlando will feature a record-setting 16,500+ items – over 20% more lots than its 2023 auction.



Equipment highlights in the Orlando auction include 3,700+ construction equipment lots, 1,200+ transport trucks, 250+ units of aggregate equipment, 60+ cranes, thousands of attachments, and so much more. Bids in the auction can be made in-person, online in real time at rbauction, or via Ritchie Bros.' mobile app.

"We are so excited to welcome customers to our 40th premier global auction event in Orlando, with 200 acres full of heavy industrial equipment and transportation assets ready to be purchased and taken home by new owners," said Jeff Jeter, Chief Revenue Officer for RB Global. "Check out the equipment on our website rbauction with high-resolution photos and videos and/or visit our Orlando site in person to inspect and test equipment. At Ritchie Bros., we want our buyers to have all the information they need to bid with confidence."

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA ) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include

Ritchie Bros. , the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and

IAA ,

a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes

Rouse Services , which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system;

SmartEquip , an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers;

Xcira , a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and

VeriTread , an online marketplace for heavy haul transport.



SOURCE RB Global