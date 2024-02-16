Readout Of SBA Administrator Guzman’S Visit To Local Black-Owned Businesses In Celebration Of Black History Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Administrator Guzman Highlights the Biden-Harris Administration's Black Small Business Boom

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's cabinet for America's more than 33 million small businesses, visited four Black-owned small businesses in Washington, D.C. to highlight how President Biden's Investing in America agenda is delivering for Black entrepreneurs.

Administrator Guzman began her day with visits to Black + Forth and Spice Suite, where she met with business owner Angel Gregario, a Black entrepreneur and community leader. During the tour, the Administrator learned about Gregario's community-focused approach to business, including her initiatives to provide free classes on an array of topics, including marketing, branding, bookkeeping, and taxes.

Administrator Guzman then traveled to the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, a Black-owned business in the heart of Washington, D.C.'s vibrant U Street Corridor. While at Ben's Chili Bowl, Administrator Guzman met with owner and founder Virginia Ali for a conversation about her family's entrepreneurial journey as a Black-owned business that began during a turbulent period in American history.

To close out the day, Administrator Guzman visited Here's the Scoop!, a Black woman-owned ice cream and dessert shop located across the street from Howard University. Administrator Guzman toured the shop with business owner Karin Sellers and discussed Sellers' mission to“bring community together one treat at a time.”

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Black business ownership is growing at its fastest rate in more than three decades, and the rate of Black households that own a business has more than doubled. In the last three years, the SBA has made equity a priority, delivering $1.5 billion in capital to Black entrepreneurs in Fiscal Year 2023 alone – more than double from when President Biden took office.

