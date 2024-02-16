S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Names Christina Sowell As Chief Accounting Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christina SowellHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Christina Sowell as the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). In this pivotal role, Ms. Sowell will oversee critical departments, including Payroll, Audits, and Accounts Payable and Receivable, reporting directly to Chief Financial Officer, Luis Luarca. Her appointment marks a significant stride in reinforcing the financial framework vital to the success of SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.With an extensive background in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Human Resources, and IT spanning over 25 years, Ms. Sowell brings a wealth of expertise to her position. She holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. In her prestigious career, she has managed budgets ranging from $45 million to $13 billion in revenue.Prior to joining SCDC, Ms. Sowell held key roles showcasing her ability to navigate diverse industries and implement innovative financial solutions. Notably, she managed invoicing processes for a company with over $13 billion in revenue, handling 4.5 million invoices monthly, and reconstructed bank reconciliation for 1500 business units. More recently, as Director of Compliance and Corporate Controller for an international manufacturer, she strengthened finance and accounting departments. In addition, she implemented LEAN practices, negotiated transfer pricing agreements, managed tax planning, maintained banking relationships; and oversaw all legal, funding, and acquisition processes.Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Sowell enjoys studying Spanish and is a passionate advocate for ocean conservation and adventure. As a Master Scuba Diver Trainer (PADI MSDT), she shares her love for the underwater world with others, embodying a spirit of exploration and discovery.Christina Sowell has served as a catalyst for successful change and developed accounting knowledge & best practices in more than 30 countries in system implementations and business development initiatives in all aspects of accounting.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

