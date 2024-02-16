Big Blue Marble Academy Announces The Opening Of Its 70Th Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Early Childhood Educator is Now Open and Enrolling at Its Newest Location in Atlanta, Georgia Region

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Big Blue Marble Academy , a leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce its newest child care center in Powder Springs, Georgia, is now open and enrolling children six weeks to 12 years for infant and toddler care, preschool, before and after school care, and summer camp programs. Additionally, this location participates in Georgia's Pre-K Program and accepts CAPS for those who qualify. Big Blue Marble Academy Powder Springs marks the 70th overall location of the leading early childhood educator and the 27th center in Georgia.

With the mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy Powder Springs offers the best in early childhood care, enriching curriculum, and play development. As experts in early childhood education, Big Blue Marble Academy understands the significance of providing a well-rounded curriculum that goes beyond the basics. The combination of STEAM-infused curriculum, service learning, and global perspectives inspires children and instills a love of learning from a young age.

"This is a special opening as we celebrate our 70th Big Blue Marble Academy location," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Our ongoing expansion is not just about numbers; it's about extending our reach and providing access to high-quality childcare to as many families as possible. We are thrilled to continue growing in the Atlanta region and welcoming new families to our Big Blue Marble Academy community."

Big Blue Marble Academy Powder Springs is located at 3375 Florence Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am - 6:00 pm. For more information, visit

bbmacademy .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 70 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

