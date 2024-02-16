SCDC Signs Second Location Contract For Its Cheerful Creek Court Multifamily Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the execution of its second property contract, marking a significant stride towards the realization of our first-year construction goals of the six premier locations in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. Cheerful Creek Court , our latest Class-A multifamily development, will feature approximately 112 units, comprising 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury pre-cast insulated concrete-panel apartment homes.Strategically situated along Highway 249, just Northwest of the Sam Houston Tollway and Willowbrook Mall, and South of Grand Parkway in Houston, TX, Cheerful Creek Court stands as a prime location, accessible to over 143,000 daily travelers. This area has easy access to abundant shopping, entertainment venues, and employment opportunities such as Vintage Park Shopping Village, Sam Houston Race Park, Aerodrome, iT'Z Family Food & Fun, Lone Star College, two Amazon facilities, Houston Methodist Willowbrook, and St. Luke's Health – The Vintage Hospital.This development promises a haven for residents, offering Class-A luxury amenities such as a swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site fitness center, fountain pond with water features, dog park, and playground. Nestled in the highly desirable neighborhood near Lakewood Forest and the sought-after Champion Forest area, Cheerful Creek Court caters to a vibrant community of professionals and families.After months of careful examination of multiple potential locations utilizing a comprehensive list of selection criteria, SCDC is confident that this site will fulfill the desires of Cheerful Creek Court residents for a high-quality lifestyle.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) offers Class-A Apartments, providing a luxurious and eco-friendly living experience. Following a Social Community EngineeringTM approach, SCDC ensures tenants receive unparalleled amenities at moderately affordable prices. Professionally interior-designed and fully furnished multifamily units are staged to evoke a million-dollar home ambiance, reflecting SCDC's commitment to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. Meticulously designed luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and well-being, fostering a sense of belonging and promoting a sustainable lifestyle for residents. SCDC remains steadfast in creating an opulent atmosphere, ensuring tenants thoroughly enjoy their living experience.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

