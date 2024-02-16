               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Call Red: A VIP Car Booking Service Where Safety Meets Luxury


2/16/2024 4:45:36 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Kid on The Block: Call Red Services takes on the Luxury Uber Chic drive market in Sydney Australia.

It's inhumane to be left stranded on the side of the road for 7 hours awaiting a pickup. The treatment of individuals with disabilities should be no different from that of others.” - RESPECT EQUALITY DISABILITYSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Call Red Services Sydney Australia is extremely proud and excited of its latest acquisition, after 12 months of planning and development, Call Red has produced and developed a unique concept to the Sydney passenger vehicle transport market.

Twelve months ago, the directors of Call Red Services were approached by longtime friend and disability task force founder Joey Sulfaro about the way disability transport is being treated in this country. After several meetings with MPs and endless hours of deliberation on how the transport industry is dealing with disability, things had to change. The initiative taken by the directors of Call Red Services and Sulfaro was to develop a concept car that would not only be the first of its type in this country but the benchmark for the industry moving forward.

The latest Mercedes Benz Sprinter that was developed by Call Red Services, is a state-of-the-art and new concept in the disability transport and passenger vehicles world under the supervision of Joey Sulfaro's vision. With capacity for 8 passengers and 1 wheelchair or 4 passengers and 2 wheelchairs or just a luxury 8 passenger vehicle also fitted with the number 1 Britax baby seat 0-8 years. The Call Red Service allows the customer to sit in complete luxury whilst being able to have some of the elite features in the Call Red vehicle, such as refrigerate beverages, 4k TV monitor, air￾conditioning, 1st Class Emirates style seating, a 500KG wheelchair lift, USB charging ports in every seat, LED lighting, AED defibrillator, curb side ramp and entertainment of your choice, just to name a few of the luxuries in this car.

“It's inhumane to be left stranded on the side of the road for 7 hours awaiting a pickup. The treatment of individuals with disabilities should be no different from that of others, hence how we came up with the concept name RED, which stands for Respect Equality Disability” said Sulfaro, who has spent endless hours, days and months making this vehicle a precedent for disability in this country.

Call Red Services believes that the concept of this project moving forward with all drivers being trained in disability services, CPR, First Aid and Road Safety, makes Call Red a visionary of disability passenger transport in Australia. So, Let's Paint This Town Red

