Archie Ricky Harrell Appointed CEO Of S.H.A.R.E. Operating Ventures: A Visionary Leader In Real Estate Development

- Archie Ricky HarrellHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the hiring of Archie Ricky Harrell as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Operating Ventures, reporting directly to Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem. As CEO, Mr. Harrell will oversee all site development and building design for all SCDC's multifamily, manufacturing, and office projects.With over two decades of combined experience in Real Estate Development, Design, and Construction, Mr. Harrell brings a wealth of expertise to his role. Holding a Bachelor's in Architecture from Southern University & A&M College, two Masters degrees in Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management and in Professional Studies in Real Estate, concentrated in Real Estate Development from Georgetown University, Washington, DC. He has overseen site selection, planning, entitlement, financing, design, procurement, field construction, and project administration for projects totaling over $1 billion in construction costs.Mr. Harrell epitomizes advanced project and construction management leadership, successfully securing a multi-million-dollar grant for the Covenant Gardens Senior Apartments project in his most recent role as Real Estate Development Manager. Leading his team, he navigated a diverse portfolio, managing ground-up multimillion-dollar Senior Housing projects across multiple states from inception to stabilization. His accomplishments include managing physician buildouts and renovations for esteemed clients such as West Houston Medical, Gulf Coast Specialist, Texas Children's, Harris Health, and SF Spring Valley Medical Clinic, as well as the redevelopment of the 31-acre Northpark Shopping Center Plaza.Mr. Harrell is passionate about engaging in community development initiatives that create a meaningful impact. In his role as Project Manager, he oversaw a portfolio of Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery renovation projects. Throughout his tenure, he not only supervised a team of professionals with diverse skill sets but also secured contract funding, obtained competitive bids, and successfully obtained City Council approval for various projects.As CEO, Mr. Harrell brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, positioning S.H.A.R.E. Operating Ventures for continued growth and positive community engagement in the Real Estate Development industry.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

