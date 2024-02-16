Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment Of The February 16, 2024 Special Meeting Of Stockholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MOTS), today announced that its special meeting of stockholders held on February 16, 2024 (the“Special Meeting”) was convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, in order to provide stockholders additional time within which to vote on the proposal described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on January 24, 2024 (the“Proxy Statement”).



The adjourned Special Meeting will reconvene on March 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at . The original record date of December 20, 2023 remains the same for the adjourned Special Meeting. Stockholders of record may attend the virtual webcast meeting by logging in through the same method as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement.

The Company has adjourned the Special Meeting to allow stockholders additional time to vote. The proposal set forth in the Proxy Statement will be voted upon at the adjourned Special Meeting to be held on March 7, 2024. The Company's board of directors believes that the stockholders' approval of the proposal is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders for the reasons described in the Proxy Statement and recommends that its stockholders vote“FOR” such proposal.

Stockholders who have already voted their shares on the proposal contained in the Proxy Statement do not need to vote again. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the adjourned Special Meeting to be held on March 7, 2024, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders, as of the record date on December 20, 2023, who have not yet voted to do so promptly. Stockholders may use the proxy card that they were originally provided with or vote in the manner as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

About Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to,“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, statements relating to the Company's current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, the success of the Company's current and future business strategies, competitive position, and other statements that are predictive in nature, risks related to market and other conditions, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, possible or assumed future results of operations, potential growth opportunities, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC, and its other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements as actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Troy Williams

LifeSci Advisors

(518) 221-0106

...