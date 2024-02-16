Amalfi Foundation To Host Gala In Celebration Of Winter SLA Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Amalfi Foundation will host a gala at the West Hollywood EDITION on February 24 to celebrate the culmination of its winter student leadership program.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Amalfi Foundation , a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will be hosting its Grand Finale Gala in celebration of its winter Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program.

The event will take place at the West Hollywood EDITION on February 24 and signifies the end of another successful program for the foundation. SLA is the foundation's philanthropic leadership program for high school students and emerging young leaders. Throughout the program, winter students participated in a 10-week personal development, leadership, and business course. At the experience's culmination, candidates competed for a college scholarship in a fundraising competition to support Amalfi's LCDI Initiative. The gala will highlight student achievements and fundraising efforts.

“We are ecstatic to see the massive growth in leadership skills from all the candidates in the winter cohort,” Managing Director Anna Sarnoff said.“The gala will be a wonderful way to celebrate and show our appreciation for the hard work done by all the students.”

Students in the program grow their business aptitude through exploring topics such as building and leading a team, crafting a mission statement, setting KPIs and Team Goals, and creating marketing plans. Along with learning these professional skills, students gain an understanding of the importance of giving back, as all the competition funds are donated to support unhoused individuals in Los Angeles.

“The SLA program strives to create servant leaders who are equipped with practical knowledge on how to better their communities,” Sarnoff said.“These young individuals made a huge step toward social change, and we cannot wait to see them thrive in their college careers.”

The gala will serve as a culminating experience, where all SLA students, Amalfi Foundation staff, and Amalfi Jets leadership will reflect on the program's success and give a warm farewell to the winter student leaders.

