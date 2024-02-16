S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Appoints Lizette Mandola As Chief Financial Officer For S.H.A.R.E. Lending Brokers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lizette MandolaHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Lizette Mandola as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Lending Brokers. In this pivotal role, Ms. Mandola will oversee critical departments, including Accounting, Human Resources, Investment, and Strategy, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Storz. Her appointment marks a significant stride in reinforcing the financial framework vital to the success of SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.Boasting a distinguished academic background, including a Master's in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma, Ms. Mandola offers a wealth of executive financial expertise spanning more than two decades. Her extensive experience spans various industries, including education, technology, oil & gas, engineering, construction, transportation, and non-profits.Ms. Mandola's tenacity for understanding numbers and storytelling through financial data contributes to her remarkable ability to streamline business operations. As CFO, she spearheaded a 30% reduction plan over a 12-month period while increasing sales by 50% and overseeing a multi-million annual budget. Additionally, she successfully prepared a twenty-five-year forecast for potential investors and lenders and secured a $30 million bond to build a state-of-the-art High School Campus.Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Mandola seamlessly integrates her dedication to community service. As an adjunct professor at Rice University, she imparts expertise in Non-Profit Accounting to Executive certification students on weekends. Cherishing moments with her husband, Pat, and their football-loving children, she maintains an active lifestyle with regular workouts and tends to her flourishing rose garden. Her multifaceted approach underscores her commitment to excellence in both professional and personal realms.With her astute oversight of budgeting, forecasting, financing activities, cash flow management, and reporting, Lizette Mandola's appointment aligns seamlessly with S.H.A.R.E. Lending Broker's goals. Her leadership promises to strengthen the financial foundation of the company as it continues to serve investors and multifamily communities.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

