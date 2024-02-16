S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Welcomes Christopher J. Davis As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher J. DavisHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Christopher J. Davis as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reporting directly to Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem. As CEO, Mr. Davis will oversee one of four divisional departments of the parent company, managing the Chief Business Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Chief R & D Officer.With a Master of Business Administration from Webster University, an Advanced Real Estate Finance Certificate from Harvard University's School of Design, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Western Michigan University, Mr. Davis brings over three decades of experience in residential and commercial brokerage, construction, development, acquisitions, disposition, land, and asset management.A seasoned professional, Mr. Davis has consistently secured approvals from diverse boards and commissions for proposals, financial forecasts, and construction/engineering documents, managing projects ranging from $500,000 to $320 million. Notably, as CEO of Welfront Companies, he achieved extraordinary recognition by being named on the INC 500 list for two consecutive years, maintaining its status as one of the fastest-growing, profitable, privately held companies in the US. Mr. Davis's expertise in leading cross-functional teams was evident in his pivotal role in launching and managing a Real Estate Group, overseeing multi-state operations and achieving notable milestones, including delivering $8.5 million in sales within an aggressive 10-month timeframe. Additionally, as Executive Vice President of Operations, he led various construction projects resulting in a 100% on-time delivery and on-budget performance, with a 60% surge in company capacity and a 70% increase in sales within a year under his guidance.Mr. Davis's dedication to community service is evident through successful initiatives such as overseeing the project to build the Woodlands Christian Academy. In his leisure time, he finds joy in spending quality time with close friends and family while also indulging in various outdoor activities.Known for his companies' award-winning performances, Mr. Davis brings unique skills to this key position. SCDC eagerly anticipates the positive impact and leadership that Mr. Davis will bring to the company.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

