Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates Virginia Expansion, Grand Opening Of Second Truck

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Franchisee Yunus Shahul celebrates the opening of his first Chicago food truck on February 10th, 2024, with Cousins Maine Lobster team and co-founders Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac.

Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. The company started franchising in 2014 and now operates 50 locations nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cousins Maine Lobster)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster

will celebrate the grand opening of their second food truck in Virginia on

Saturday, February 23rd at Patch Brewing Company, in

Gordonsville, VA. The celebration comes on the heels of the brand's new market launch in Chicago earlier this month.

The expansion is being led by multi-unit franchisees and brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, who launched their first Virginia food truck in March 2023. Known for drawing big crowds with its world-famous lobster rolls, chowder and whoopie pies, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs, festivals, local businesses, and retailers. Customers travel from all over the DMV to visit the Virginia food truck, and their response has been overwhelmingly positive, fueling the opening of the second truck.

Yunus Shahul shared, "We're grateful for the positive response we've had from guests across Virginia, and we're thrilled to announce the arrival of our second truck! This marks a significant milestone as we extend our reach to connect with vibrant communities like Virginia Beach, Staunton, Waynesboro, Danville, and Gordonsville on a more regular basis. These are cities where we've been eager to establish a stronger presence, and the second food truck enables us to deliver our exceptional offerings more frequently."

Cousins Maine Lobster invites the local community to join them for the grand opening celebration at Patch Brewing Company, chosen for its delicious beer and family friendly environment. The brewery boasts a large indoor pavilion and beer garden and provides entertainment for all with their vibrant kids play area, dog park, and live entertainment.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Virginia Truck Two Grand Opening Celebration

12:00 - 8:00 PM

Patch Brewing Company

10271 Gordon Ave.

Gordonsville, VA

Cousins Maine Lobster Virginia Facebook Page

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking new franchisees across the Southeast. More information on franchising can be found here

.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob

Conley:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster