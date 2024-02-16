WOMEN RAISE THE GAME TAKES CENTER STAGE DURING SUPER BOWL WEEKEND HONORING DYNAMIC WOMEN BEHIND THE SCENES IN SPORTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Raise the Game , Presented by Boldyn Networks , hosted a memorable honoree experience during Super Bowl weekend recognizing a group of extraordinary women who play pivotal roles behind the scenes in sports. The exclusive inaugural affair, executed by the 360 Agency with the support of the NFL, took place at the prestigious Four Seasons Las Vegas.

(L-R) Jeannie Weaver, Holly Robinson-Peete, Sammy Schuster, Ana Martinez, Zaileen Janmohamed, October Martinez, Tish Galindo. Photo Credit: Walik Goshorn (PRNewsfoto/360 Agency)

WRTG honorees included Holly Robinson-Peete (Actress-Philanthropist and wife of Retired NFL Player Rodney Peete, Philanthropist of the Year), Sammy Schuster (Mother of NFL Wide Receiver & Super Bowl Champion Juju Smith-Schuster , Visionary of the Year), Zaileen Janmohamed (President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, Woman of the Year), Laura Warner (Mother of 49ers Fred Warner & Buccaneers Troy Warner , Cultural Trailblazer of the Year), Taylor Rooks (Dynamic and versatile Sports Journalists, Journalist of the Year), and Ana Martinez (Mother of LA Chargers Michael Davis , Cultural Impact Honoree). Other notable guests included Grammy Award winning Producer Hit-boy, Actively Black CEO Lanny Smith, and Tech Entrepreneur & Diversity Advocate Marilyn Booker.

The program began with a message of unity to amplify women's voices by Josephine Martinez - Senior director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the NFL, who congratulated WRTG on "such a historic event".

One of the unique highlights during the honoree experience was the touching moments when NFL players took the stage to honor the women who have supported them throughout their careers – their mothers and wives. With heartfelt speeches and tokens of appreciation, these athletes expressed gratitude for the unwavering encouragement, support, and sacrifices made by these dynamic women.

Juju Smith, New England Patriots Wide Receiver & Super Bowl Champion introduced his mother "My mother isn't a normal woman she is a force of nature... for raising 7 kids, and helping me become the man that I am today."

Retired NFL Quarterback Rodney Peete gushed about his wife, Actress and Philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, "She has been the glue that kept my life and our family together."

Boldyn Networks CMO, Jeannie Weaver took to the stage with a call to action before introducing Honoree Zaileen Janmohamed, "Were just not reimagining for tomorrow, we're building for it. That's what we do, that's who we are... and we know that without real diversity at the table you will never deliver world class solutions, and that's what were all about".



Zaileen Janmohamed, President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee who received the Woman of the Year Award said, "Women really do raise the game. We are developing the next generation of leaders- female powerhouses and we have to do our part."

The breathtaking floral ambiance and vibrant atmosphere was complete with a special performance by Grammy Award Winning Producer and Celebrity DJ, Jermaine Dupri who set the tone and kept the energy high throughout the event. Attendees enjoyed an unforgettable experience, sharing stories of inspiration, and celebrating the achievements and empowerment of these dynamic women who have served as the backbone of the organization and players in the NFL.

"This event is a tribute to the women whose tireless efforts have often gone unnoticed, yet they are the pillars of success within the NFL-shaping players' careers, steering organizations, and driving impactful initiatives for the betterment of communities. Moreover, this event is not just about celebration; it's also a platform to drive meaningful change. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting charitable causes dedicated to empowering women and fostering inclusivity within the sports industry," said Tish Galindo, CEO of 360 Agency and visionary behind this initiative.

Women Raise the Game exemplified the spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment, reflecting the ongoing efforts to create a more equitable and supportive environment for women who play integral roles behind the scenes in sports and beyond.

ABOUT BOLDYN NETWORKS

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. Learn more at

ABOUT 360 AGENCY

Established in 2011 by

Tish Galindo, 360 Agency takes pride in being 100% Latina and Black-owned by its female founder and CSO. With a track record of serving Fortune 50 global brands such as AT&T, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Nike, VRBO, HBO, Paramount, Disney, Dasani Water, and DirectTV, the award-winning agency excels in positioning brands to win with growth and influence audiences. The agency authored the consumer platforms, AT&T Dream in Black, HBO's Palante and Human by Orientation.

