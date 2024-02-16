Sunoco LP Files 2023 Annual Report On Form 10-K

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") on February 16, 2024, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at under "SEC Filings & Financial Reports," as well as on the SEC's website at .

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing [email protected] or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN )

is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET ).

