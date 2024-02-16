Hill Harper Officially On U.S. Senate Ballot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Open Democratic Seat, State of Michigan

- Hill HarperLANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LANSING, MICHIGAN - February 16, 2024Today the Hill Harper for Senate Democratic campaign officially announces that the candidate is included on the ballot for the open U.S. seat to represent the State of Michigan.At a special gathering of campaign volunteers and supporters at the State Capitol this morning, Hill Harper will hand in the documents that qualify him to run for the Senate office in Washington, DC."I have actively engaged with so many communities in our state that want change and 'Believe in Better,'" says Hill Harper from his campaign headquarters based in Detroit.Hill Harper secured 15,000 signatures to join the U.S. Senate voting ballot, and enters a field of Democrats vying to replace retiring Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking a fifth term.During a historic race to U.S. Senate, the fact that Black voters will carry the Democratic Biden-Harris national election ticket in Michigan -- positions Hill Harper as the ideal candidate running to become the state's first Black Senator in 57 years.Hill Harper is a 32-year union member, and is being widely endorsed and championed as a new kind of leader in the diverse state of Michigan -- one who also understands how to equitably represent all Americans."The idea that diverse citizens throughout Michigan are coming together to make this a reality is what inspires me everyday, to work toward representing these communities in Washington," Harper stated.As an advocate for working people across the state and country, Hill Harper is primed to turn around perceptions of what is possible when first time voters and independents all engage in the political process, as the country heads into the 2024 election.Hill Harper is running to the left of Representative Elissa Slotkin, a moderate, three-term Democratic House member from a swing district..Visit:Headquarters:15198 LivernoisDetroit, Michigan 48221

