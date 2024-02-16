National Retailers Support Heart And Stroke Health Through Annual Life Is Whytm Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- February is American Hearth Month and Big Lots retail stores are helping fund the mission of the American Heart Association through their Life is Why campaign. When you make a $2 donation at Big Lots stores starting on February 1st you can get a red dress pin while supplies last to help raise awareness about women's heart health. Every donation gets the American Heart Association closer to their goal of a world of longer, healthier lives.Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. In fact, heart disease and stroke claim more women's lives than all cancers combined but, far too few women know that it's their number one health threat.The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement advocates for the health of all women, funds lifesaving research and educates women across the United States and around the world and is committed to removing the unique barriers women face to experiencing better health and well-being.For more information, please visit .

