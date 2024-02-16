Empowering Women's Career Journeys: A National Event To Celebrate Women's History Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ACDN 4th Annual National Smart&Sexy Day 2024: Maximum Uplift

An Annual National Event Sponsored by Smart&Sexy® and Hosted by the Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits to Celebrate Women's History Month

- Dr. Stephanie Hampton Credle, ACDN PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On March 1, 2024, The Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits (ACDN) - a grassroots supporting organization based in Washington, DC - will host its 4th Annual National Smart&Sexy® Day virtual celebration from 11am - 3pm EST in honor of Women's History Month. ACDN and nine (9) of their member organizations will host Smart&Sexy® events during March and April in communities across the U.S. aimed at equipping women who are unemployed and under-employed with professional development programs, tools, and resources needed to be successful in their employment endeavors. These events will both empower and inspire women – boosting their self-confidence, perception, and preparedness - so that they feel capable, confident and, most of all, employable. The Annual Smart&Sexy® Day celebration was launched in 2012 by ACDN - a national consortium of independent, community-based member organizations who provide professional development tools, training, and many times attire, to disadvantaged individuals - and is sponsored by Smart&Sexy®, one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the country.“We understand the challenges individuals face when re-entering the job market - especially in today's workforce. Whether it's during times of economic stability or uncertainty, the struggle remains. Our member organizations' services are not just important but critical for those striving to secure employment, or better their current employment situation. The simple barriers of lacking appropriate clothing, having a relevant, strengths focused resume, or knowing how to confidently crush an in-person or virtual interview can create insurmountable obstacles for disadvantaged individuals, hindering their ability to make that crucial first impression in obtaining life-changing employment opportunities", says April Jarrett, Executive Director of ACDN."Our grassroots, volunteer led member organizations serve over 25,000 individuals each year, assuring those residing in disadvantaged communities who are seeking self-sufficiency have an equal chance! ACDN's National Smart&Sexy® Day event bring awareness to this important work and the impact ACDN member organizations are having in thousands of lives across the country.”Throughout Women's History Month, ACDN member organizations host dynamic Smart&Sexy® Day events aimed at empowering women to enhance their employment prospects and improve their lives. Through a combination of workforce training, professional image classes, and personalized support, our goal is to equip women with the tools they need to secure or advance their careers. Certain locations will also teach participants how to build a professional wardrobe on a budget, ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to shine in the workplace. This annual event is not just about looking good – it's about feeling good, too! In addition to receiving Smart&Sexy® foundation garments, attendees also gain invaluable job-seeking skills training from local industry experts and dedicated volunteers. Together with Smart&Sexy®, ACDN and its member organizations are committed to supporting women on multiple levels.Promoting individual, professional, and community growth opportunities during this annual event – and every day – is the mission of the Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits.Special programming, including accurate bra fittings for complimentary foundational garments from Smart & Sexy®, will be held in the following cities during the months of March/April 2024:ACDN (Washington, DC) - March 1stYouth of Valor Empowerment (Miami, FL) – March 2ndSuited for Change (Washington, DC) – March 2ndJackets for Jobs, Inc. (Detroit, MI) – March 14thTransforming Lives & Restoring Hope, Inc. (Roanoke Rapids, NC) – March 16thU R Great Empowerment Foundation (Baltimore, MD) - March 22nd-23rdTailored for Success (Malden, MA) – March 28thThe Wardrobe (Philadelphia, PA) – March 28thHigh Education and Athletic Foundation, Inc (Rocky Mount, NC) - April 26-27thDesert Best Friend's Closet (Palm Desert, CA) – TBDAll ACDN member organizations will receive foundational garment products from Smart&Sexy® for their clients. For a full list of ACDN members, visit: .ABOUT Smart&Sexy®Smart & Sexy was founded with the idea that women should be able to have fashionably sexy lingerie that provides figure solutions at great prices. Today, we are one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the US, selling over 60 million garments a year under numerous national brands. Smart & Sexy is our in-house brand created for the fashion savvy woman. Smart fit, sexy and flattering looks, quality, comfort and maximum uplift at amazing value are the brand's guiding principles. Smart & Sexy is the in-house brand for Ariela & Associates International which was founded over 20 years ago and is one of the largest privately held lingerie companies in the country. Learn more:For more information on Smart & Sexy, please contact: Brady Halbert, Brand Manager T: 212-683-4131 x2729 / E: ...ABOUT the Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits (ACDN)The Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits (ACDN) is a network of unique community based non-profits that empower individuals to achieve economic independence. ACDN fosters the creation and growth of community-based organizations that assist individuals to secure and maintain employment. We believe anyone who wants a job, should get one.Each year, member agencies of ACDN assist more than 25,000 individuals across the country transition into the workplace. The professional training, coaching, and occasional clothing services provided by our member agencies help those coming out of poverty, welfare, and other dire circumstances prepare for and succeed in the workplace. Since ACDN's inception, over 300,000 individuals have been impacted by their efforts.

April Jarrett

Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram