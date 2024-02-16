Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorneys Expands Presence With New Office Building In Baton Rouge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys expands its presence in Baton Rouge with the acquisition of a new workers' compensation building.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a new workers' compensation office building in Baton Rouge. The new location, situated at 11960 S Harrell's Ferry Rd., marks McKernan's fourth office in Baton Rouge.Set to open its doors to clients on March 1, the new office building will be home to the firm's workers' compensation department. The decision to establish a presence in this central and accessible location was driven by the remarkable success of the law firm's workers' compensation department. With nine dedicated staff members ready to serve clients, the new office building represents a significant milestone for the firm as it continues to expand and grow."We're excited to open our new office in Baton Rouge," said Gordon McKernan, founder of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. "As our firm continues to grow and evolve, it's important for us to provide convenient and accessible locations for our clients."The strategic positioning of the new office building underscores McKernan's commitment to enhancing client experience and accessibility. By establishing a presence in a more centrally located area, the firm aims to make its legal services more readily available to individuals and families throughout the Baton Rouge area.Formerly 2222 Eastgate Dr., the S Harrell's Ferry Road building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to ensure a comfortable and welcoming environment for clients and staff alike. With ample parking and convenient access, clients can expect a seamless experience when visiting the firm.As Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys prepares to open its newest location, the team remains committed to upholding its reputation for excellence in legal representation and client service. The addition of this office building reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the community and providing top-notch legal assistance to those in need.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

