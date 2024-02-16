Soulful Songstress Anjalts Unveils Emotional Journey In 'There Was A Man'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IXOMUSIC LAUNCHES SINGER/SONGWRITER ANJALTS NEW SONG 'THERE WAS A MAN' its narrative of an army veteran coming home from a war and finding his entire life has turned upside down as he struggles to find a deeper meaning & purpose”
- AnjaltsLOS ANGELES , USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Before the glitz and glamour of music awards and accolades on the red carpet, there exists the timeless genesis of a song, born in the quiet solitude of a songwriter's creation. Perhaps it's a poet in a dimly lit backroom, gently strumming a guitar and crafting some of the most brilliant songs under the radar. Soul-stirring lyrics layer effortlessly into the tapestry of the songwriter's experiences or keen observations, infusing vibrant imagery into the narrative.
Anjalts explains the story behind this haunting acoustic ballad, "'There Was a Man' takes a zen-like vibe in its narrative of an army veteran coming home from a war and finding his entire life has turned upside down as he struggles to find a deeper meaning and purpose." This mesmerizing track was mastered by Abbey Roads studios in London and added to the mix, a soothing spatial audio feel to it. Allowing the emotional depth of the song to unfold naturally.
Anjalts' masterful storytelling shines through in "There Was a Man," bringing to light the complexities of the human condition with nuance and sensitivity. Through her soulful vocals and meticulous production, she creates an immersive sonic landscape of introspection and reflection. The song was just released February 16th on Spotify , Apple and all other major streaming platforms.
CONNECT WITH ANJALTS
Official Website:
Instagram:
YouTube:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Acen Sinclair
TSC media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other
'Like a god' Visualizer Video by Anjalts
MENAFN16022024003118003196ID1107862751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.