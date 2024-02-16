Drug-Free World Sacramento Chapter Scores Their Own Touchdowns In Closing Weeks Of Football Season Prior To Superbowl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sacramento Chapter Director Nathan Johnson (Left) and his team of volunteers.

Sacramento Drug Free World Director Nathan Johnson showing the "Drug-Free" pledge.

Nathan doing a drug-free pledge

Sacramento Chapter Director of the Foundation for A Drug-Free World forms a team of volunteers to distribute drug prevention materials at Sacramento events.

- Nathan Johnson

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Johnson of the Sacramento Chapter of the Foundation for A Drug-Free World and his team of volunteers attended two local events in Sacramento.

Starting with the Annual Pig Bowl“Guns and Hoses” Charity Football Game at Hughes Stadium on January 27th and ending with the“Steps to College” event at the Mexican Consulate of Sacramento on February 3rd, his team reached many youth and key community groups with the Drug-Free World educational materials for contemporary information about drugs. In all they reached over eight hundred and distributed over 2,700 booklets and materials.

The educational program is composed of entitled“The Truth About Drugs” with the latest information about commonly abused drugs as well as their award winning 100-minute Documentary the Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories, focusing on each of the twelve most abused substances. The film presents the facts: what makes a drug a drug, what each does to the mind and body and where they all lead.

“Empowering kids with the Truth about Drugs is what drives me” says Nathan Johnson head of the local Sacramento Chapter.“In today's world of the dangerous drug Fentanyl - it is imperative that we educate kids and thus save lives. Kids are smart and given the proper information about drugs, they can make wise and informed decisions about them, and it gives me a deep sense of pride to impart this information to them – I love helping” added Johnson.

Because drug abuse is a global problem, it requires a global solution, and the Church of Scientology developed the Truth About Drugs program. The Church has made it accessible and usable by anyone anywhere and it is now one of the world's largest nongovernmental drug information and prevention initiatives. It is founded on studies showing that when young people are given the truth about drugs-what they really are and what they do-usage rates drop proportionately.

To this end, Scientologists spearhead actions worldwide to bring the Truth About Drugs educational materials to millions, through government agencies, community groups and educational institutions-free of charge.

The first broad-scale drug prevention efforts by the Church and its members began in the mid-1980s with a European grass-roots movement,“Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life.” At the same time, Scientologists in the United States raised public awareness with the“Lead the Way to a Drug-Free USA” initiative. In the late 1990s, Scientologists in Europe produced a series of youth-oriented booklets with the straight facts about the dangers of drugs. They were in such high demand; the Church undertook to publish them internationally.

Since then, the Church has sponsored distribution of millions of booklets, fliers and posters and thousands of drug education activities in communities, schools, churches, and workplaces.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a secular nonprofit corporation, was formed in 2006 to serve as the primary distributor of the educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends.

The Foundation today oversees the Truth About Drugs campaign and coordinates an international network of volunteers brought together by their common purpose to create a drug-free world.

For More information about the Truth About Drugs program log on to .

Mike E Klagenberg

Church of Scientology of Sacramento

+1 916-801-0671

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube