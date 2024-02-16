Nuera Capital Promotes Matt Clarke To Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NuEra Capital proudly announces the promotion of Matt Clarke to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Matt will lead the strategic Vendor Alliance initiative

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuEra Capital proudly announces the promotion of Matt Clarke to the position of Chief Operating Officer, in recognition of his extensive expertise in capital sales and growth advisory within the technology sector. With a proven track record of consistently surpassing revenue expectations, Matt brings a wealth of strategic insight and operational acumen to his new role.During his tenure at NuEra Capital, Matt has been instrumental in driving success, particularly in leading Business Development efforts and facilitating capital raising for impactful projects such as The Ocean. His exceptional leadership and dedication have contributed significantly to the company's growth and success.In his elevated position as COO, Matt will assume responsibility for overseeing strategic operations and spearheading the establishment of a Vendor Alliance network to support sustainable development initiatives. This promotion underscores NuEra Capital's commitment to recognizing and nurturing exceptional talent within the organization.For media inquiries or further information, please contact NuEra Capital's Corporate Communications department.....

