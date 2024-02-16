Lula’S Push For Climate Finance In Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to boost Brazil-Africa ties. After Egypt, Lula seeks Global South partnerships.



Lula attends the African Union summit in Ethiopia, engaging all 55 member nations.



His agenda includes the "Climate Financing for Agriculture and Food Security" event, focusing on the Nairobi Declaration and COP2 outcomes.



The Nairobi Declaration from the 2023 African Climate Summit commits to a $30 billion annual investment by 2030 for water security.



Moreover, a global call for $100 billion in annual climate financing aims to support energy transition and climate change adaptation, formalized at COP28 in Dubai.







The Addis Ababa event, by AUC, FAO, and Uganda, unites leaders to boost African agricultural resilience.



Lula's trip highlights joint efforts and funding to enhance Africa's farm climate adaptability, says Brazil's presidency.

Background

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's push for climate finance in Africa underscores Brazil's commitment to environmental sustainability and international collaboration.



This initiative aligns with Brazil's role as a leader in climate change dialogue and sustainable development among emerging economies.



Focusing on agriculture and food security addresses Africa's climate vulnerabilities and its critical role in global food networks.



Lula's engagement highlights the importance of South-South cooperation, aiming for mutual support among developing countries to meet shared objectives.



Given its extensive agricultural potential and renewable energy resources, this strategy recognizes Africa's crucial role in climate change mitigation and adaptation.



By advocating for climate finance in Africa, Lula seeks to strengthen Brazil-Africa relations and contribute to global sustainability efforts.

MENAFN16022024007421016031ID1107862737