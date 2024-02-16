Rising Rice Prices And Efforts For Self-Sufficiency In Nigeria

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development in 2023, Nigeria saw a dramatic rise in rice prices, a staple providing 9% of Africa's calories.



Prices jumped 37%, making a 110 lb bag cost $53, turning rice into a luxury and shifting demand to cheaper "afafata."



A 2 million metric tonne supply shortfall from floods, security, and high costs drove the hike.



Nigeria's economy, reeling from subsidy removal and currency fall, struggles with a forex crisis, raising prices from rice to beans.



Despite these hurdles, Nigeria is striving for rice self-sufficiency.



The Central Bank of Nigeria's investment in agriculture has sparked increased production and job creation.







The launch of a N15 billion ($10 million) Gerawa Rice mill in Kano highlights these efforts, with the capacity of mills now reaching 3 million metric tons, a significant rise from less than 10 mills before 2015.



Additionally, companies like Olam Nigeria Limited are promoting locally produced rice, like Mama's Pride, to reduce imports and bolster the economy.



Yet, as of February 2024, rice prices remain steep, underscoring ongoing economic and production challenges.



This scenario highlights the critical need for comprehensive solutions to tackle immediate pricing issues and ensure long-term production and economic health, ensuring food security in Nigeria.

Background

Nigeria, once known for its rich farming, has turned its attention to oil, leading to less focus on agriculture and more imported food.



The country's fertile ground hasn't been enough to keep up with the fast growth of its people. This has caused a lack of food and poor nutrition.



Agriculture struggles with not having enough modern tools for growing crops and raising animals.



Nigeria needs to improve farming to feed its people and sell food abroad.



The national flag, characterized by its green color, symbolizes the historical significance of this sector in Nigeria. However, oil has overshadowed it for several decades.



Now, the view on agriculture is starting to change for the better. The government wants to make it important again to help the economy.

