Viking Sunset Studios Expands Viking Film Fund Ceremony in Jakarta, Doubling Submissions in Indonesian Film Initiative

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viking Sunset Studios Expands Viking Film Fund Awards Ceremony in Jakarta, Doubling Submissions in High-Quality Indonesian Film Initiative

Viking Sunset Studios proudly announces the expansion of its prestigious Viking Film Fund Awards ceremony, showcasing the burgeoning talent in Indonesian filmmaking. With an extension of the submission deadline, the fund has seen a remarkable doubling of submissions, underscoring the fabulous creativity and dedication within the Indonesian film industry. In response to the overwhelming interest, the pitching and awards ceremony, originally scheduled for January, have been rescheduled to February 24th and 25th, 2024, respectively, at the offices of Scholars Of Sustenance and the awards at the Grand Ballroom in the Marriott Aloft South Jakarta.

The Viking Film Fund, established by Viking Sunset Studios in Bali, aims to bolster top-quality Indonesian filmmaking with an international audience, providing a platform for emerging talents to thrive. Mr. Bo H Holmgreen, CEO and owner of VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This year, we have traversed the world's most prestigious film festivals, from Cannes to Venice to now the Berlinale, adapting to the evolving landscape of the movie industry. We are committed to investing in exceptional talent, state-of-the-art equipment, and breathtaking studio locations, such as our beach-front property in Bali, to foster innovation and creativity." Mr. Holmgreen continued, "Indonesia, with its vibrant culture and youthful demographic, holds immense potential for cinematic excellence. Through the Viking Sunset Film Fund, we are proud to allocate over IDR 3 billion in cash and values to support compelling local film projects, showcasing Indonesia's rich cultural heritage and amazing beauty to the world."

Notably, Mr. Holmgreen will be flying directly from the Berlin Film Festival to Jakarta for the rescheduled Viking Film Fund event, adding to the anticipation surrounding the awards ceremony. His journey back from Berlin, amidst the hustle and bustle of one of the world's most renowned film events, symbolizes the studio's global reach and significance of the Viking Film Fund. Continuing his remarks, Mr. Holmgreen emphasized the importance of Indonesia's rich cultural heritage and the country's youthful demographic in shaping the future of filmmaking. "Indonesia, with its vibrant culture and emerging young talents, holds immense potential for cinematic excellence," he stated. "Through the Viking Sunset Film Fund, we are proud to allocate over IDR Billions in cash and values to support such compelling local film projects, showcasing Indonesia's rich cultural heritage to the world."

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, Sandiaga Uno, is very familiar with the multiplier effect of the film industry to accelerate economic recovery and contribute to community empowerment. Minister Uno added:““We are excited about these efforts, as we agree with Mr. Holmgreen that the Indonesian population of 27 years average has so much to offer the world. This new Indonesia with talent, incredible nature back drops, high tech culture, and superb creativity will attract film producers to our gorgeous country, and we support Viking Sunset Studios efforts to bring film makers here and promote Indonesian films abroad.”

The Viking Sunset Studios team, in collaboration with associated charity offices of Scholars Of Sustenance, will convene on February 24th to hear the pitching from the top 20 submissions to a distinguished panel of judges, including Maya Lubis Maya Lubis, Film Producer and production Consultant at KAYA productions, Bella Pangabean, renowned Director of Photography, and other esteemed industry professionals.

On February 25th, VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS will start the day with a masterclass in Virtual Production studio filming by the prominent Jakarta based DossGuava XR Studio, followed by a keynote speech from the Danish Ambassador to Indonesia, culminating in the highly anticipated awards ceremony in the Grand Ballroom at the Marriott Aloft South Jakarta. The Danish Ambassador Sten Frimodt Nielsen said:“From Denmark's stunning coastlines to Bali's gorgeous beaches and mountains, Danish creativity now meets Indonesian moviemaking at Vikings Sunset Studios Bali operations. As the Danish Ambassador, I'm excited about this cultural fusion, starting with this Danish-inspired Viking Film Fund Awards ceremony, uniting great talents from both nations and creating wonderful opportunities in partnership."

Already Viking Sunset Studios is in final post-production on its latest action movie, The Black Dragon: Karma is the best revenge”. Viking Sunset Studios is also working on documentaries and short films submitted to Cannes and Venice and is working on visual effects for international movies. Looking inside Indonesia, the studio is committed to nurturing aspiring filmmakers with international ambitions, offering cash backing and project assistance. The scope of the awards has expanded to include access to Bali's only and exclusive ARRI Mini LT camera and other cutting-edge equipment including a DJI Ronin 4D and their amazing Leica M 0.8 lenses, further enhancing the production value of winning projects. In addition, winners will have the opportunity to utilize VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS's stunning beach-front location with ocean sunsets and back-lot possibilities, the soundproof green screen Studio in Sanur, along with studios trucks and transportation resources, elevating the total value of the VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS giveaway to over 3 billion IDR. "Let's collaborate to create exceptional films with global appeal," Mr. Holmgreen concluded, emphasizing VIKING SUNSET STUDIOS's dedication to fostering a thriving film industry in Indonesia.

