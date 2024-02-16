Stocks in Play

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
    2/16/2024 - 12:30 PM EST - TC Energy Corporation : Released its fourth quarter results today. The company reported comparable earnings per common share of $1.35 in fourth quarter 2023 increased 22 per cent compared to $1.11 in fourth quarter 2022 and net income per common share of $1.41 in fourth quarter 2023 compared to net loss per common share of $1.42 in fourth quarter 2022. TC Energy Corporation
    shares T are trading up $0.92 at $52.92.





