Guess? Buys rag and bone

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) watched its shares strengthen Friday, as the jeans company and global brand management firm WHP Global today announced a definitive agreement to acquire New York-based fashion brand rag & bone. Under the terms of the agreement, Guess? will acquire all the rag & bone operating assets, with Guess? and WHP Global to jointly own rag & bone's intellectual property.

Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a leader in the American fashion scene. Known for its authentic style, blending traditional craftmanship with modern cultural references, the brand has become synonymous over the years with effortless quality clothing for both men and women, with an innovative yet understated New York aesthetic and a strong expertise in denim.

Currently, the brand directly operates 34 stores in the U.S. and two stores in the U.K., and is also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. In 2023, rag & bone generated unaudited annual revenue of approximately $250 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18 million.

Said Guess? CEO Carlos Alberini,“We are excited to add an iconic brand such as rag & bone to Guess?, further diversifying our portfolio with complementary customer bases and price points. We look forward to partnering with WHP Global to build on rag & bone's heritage.”

GES picked up 52 cents, or 2.2%, to $24.60.









