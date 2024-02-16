Deputy Premier Instructs Defense, Interior Officials To Apply Law Equally To All

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah ordered military and security officials to implement His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah directives about applying law equally to all.

Sheikh Fahah's remarks were made during a meeting with the senior commanders and officials of the ministries of defense and interior at the Ministry of Defense on Friday, according to a statement by the Army.

He also called for executing His Highness the Amir's directives about intensifying efforts, increasing cooperation and coordination among the military sectors to defend the homeland and maintain its security and stability.

He pointed out that the military institution has great responsibilities and enormous tasks that require adherence to instructions, seriousness, and firmness in applying the law to everyone without exception or discrimination.

He noted that His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah are closely following up the efforts exerted to boost capabilities of the military sectors.

Sheikh Fahad vowed to work according to the directives and instructions of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Premier, and follow up on the efforts and the decisions made in this regard.

He promised to employ all potential and remove any obstacle facing the materialization of their vision and goals. (end)

