CEO Clips - HIVE Digital Technologies: Pioneering In Bitcoin And AI After Spot ETF Approval

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) - marks a pivotal year with significant strides in both cryptocurrency and AI sectors. Following the US approval of the Bitcoin Spot ETF, HIVE has notably mined over 3200 Bitcoin in 2023 using sustainable energy in Sweden, Iceland, and Canada. This achievement highlights HIVE's contribution to nearly 1% of global Bitcoin production. Additionally, the company has made impressive advancements in AI, operating 38,000 Nvidia GPUs and significantly boosting its AI business revenue. As 2024 progresses, HIVE stands as a key player in driving forward the Bitcoin and AI industries.



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE)

