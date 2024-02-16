IB2 Secures 8 Million Euro Investment From Otium Capital To Further Green Industrial Technology

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - IB2, a green industrial technology company led by Romain Girbal, has reached a significant milestone by securing a substantial €8 million investment from Otium Capital. This investment aims to further IB2's innovative efforts in transforming the alumina industry towards greater environmental sustainability.

-p class='releaseImage' style="border-width: 0px;" src="fe426b79f4d6892b_001.jpg" alt="Cannot view this image? Visit: fe426b79f4d6892b_001.jpg" />

Romain Girbal

The investment signals a notable step forward for IB2 in its mission to revolutionize the alumina production sector by developing technology that enhances the processing of low-grade bauxite ores. This cutting-edge solution allows alumina refineries to process low-grade bauxite effectively, significantly minimizing waste and environmental impact in alumina production.

Romain Girbal, Managing Partner of IB2, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Otium Capital as a strategic partner in IB2's journey toward sustainable industrial practices. This investment reinforces our commitment to reshaping the alumina industry with environmentally conscious technologies."

Otium Capital's investment reflects confidence in IB2's innovative approach and underscores the potential of environmentally friendly innovations within the industrial sector. The funding will facilitate IB2's acceleration in technological advancements and expansion of its operations.

"We recognize the significance of forward-thinking initiatives such as IB2 in promoting environmental sustainability within industries," commented Pierre Ménard, Partner at Otium Capital. "Our investment in IB2 aligns with our vision of supporting innovative ventures that champion a more sustainable future."

About IB2:

IB2, founded by Yves Occello, specializes in green industrial technology for the alumina industry. The company focuses on developing eco-friendly solutions to process low-grade bauxite ores. Through innovative technology, IB2 aims to minimize waste and environmental impact in alumina production. Committed to sustainable advancements, IB2 also engages in community-oriented initiatives and environmental causes.

Contact Information:

Email: ...

Address: 846, Chemin Saint Pancrace, 84800 L'Isle sur la Sorgue, France

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: SMG Media Group