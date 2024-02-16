Spacex Launches 22 More Internet Satellites Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Falcon 9 launch vehicle of SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink
satellites designed for the orbital grouping of the global Internet
network, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The Falcon 9 took off from the Vandenberg base of the US Space
Force in California on February 15 at 13:34 Pacific time.
Since 2019, SpaceX has launched more than 5,800 satellites into
space. Currently, more than 5.5 thousand of them are operating.
A global project of Starlink, the Internet network is available to
users in 70 countries around the world. According to the Pentagon,
his service is also actively used by the US military.
SpaceX, the world's largest satellite operator, plans to launch
a total of 12,000 mini-satellites into orbit. The project, worth
about $10 billion, will provide access to broadband Internet
anywhere in the world. At the next stage, the company plans to
increase the number of spacecraft in the orbital cluster to 30
thousand.
