Spacex Launches 22 More Internet Satellites Into Orbit


2/16/2024 3:10:39 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Falcon 9 launch vehicle of SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites designed for the orbital grouping of the global Internet network, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The Falcon 9 took off from the Vandenberg base of the US Space Force in California on February 15 at 13:34 Pacific time.

Since 2019, SpaceX has launched more than 5,800 satellites into space. Currently, more than 5.5 thousand of them are operating.
A global project of Starlink, the Internet network is available to users in 70 countries around the world. According to the Pentagon, his service is also actively used by the US military.

SpaceX, the world's largest satellite operator, plans to launch a total of 12,000 mini-satellites into orbit. The project, worth about $10 billion, will provide access to broadband Internet anywhere in the world. At the next stage, the company plans to increase the number of spacecraft in the orbital cluster to 30 thousand.

