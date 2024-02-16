Turkish, Qatari Parliamentary Officials Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Turkish
Grand National Assembly, Hulusi Akar, met Thursday with the head of
the Qatar-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmed bin
Hitmi Al Hitmi, and his accompanying delegation in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
During the meeting, Akar said that relations between Türkiye and
Qatar continue to be extensive and multidimensional, expressing the
hope for a further strengthening of relations through such
high-level visits.
Emphasizing that serious efforts are being made not only in
defense and security relations but also in areas such as economy,
education, health and tourism, he said "although the figures in our
economic relations are not sufficient, we expect them to increase
in the coming days."
Akar also highlighted the significant steps taken in defense and
security matters, emphasizing the importance of the relationship
between Türkiye and Qatar.
Al Hitmi noted that the Shura Council is the first elected
parliament in Qatar.
"It consists of 30 elected members, and 15 are appointed by His
Highness the Emir. We have a total of 45 members," he said.
Recalling that the first agreement between Qatar and Türkiye was
reached when the Shura Council was established, Al Hitmi said: "Our
bilateral relations started with a memorandum of understanding, and
I am sure that these visits will have a positive impact on
bilateral relations."
"Even before these agreements were made, our brotherly relations
were expressed in every aspect and on every platform. Moreover,
there is a consensus between Qatar and Türkiye," he added.
Al Hitmi noted that Türkiye has rich and vast experience in both
legislation and the functioning of public institutions, expressing
Qatar's desire to benefit from these experiences.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107862665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.