Türkiye Rescues 125 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye rescued 125 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after
Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters,
authorities said Thursday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Coast guard units rescued 47 migrants from a rubber boat off
Bodrum district of western Mugla province, the Turkish Coast Guard
said in a statement.
Separately, 78 migrants on board a rubber boat were apprehended
off the coast of Cesme district in Izmir province.
The irregular migrants were taken to local immigration
authorities for deportation.
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned
Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it
violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering
the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107862664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.