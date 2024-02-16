Project Of High-Speed Railroad Connecting Moscow And St. Petersburg Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The master plan of a high-speed railroad connecting Russia's two
largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, has been agreed upon,
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after a meeting chaired by
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The high-speed railroad will be built. The master plan has been
agreed upon. Details of the future document will be adjusted in the
process," the spokesman said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a special meeting on the
issue on Thursday. In his words, the country needs to build
high-speed rail communication lines to boost the transport capacity
of its railways, reduce airport traffic and spur domestic
tourism.
Currently, Russia has no railways designed specifically for
high-speed trains, travelling faster than 250 kmph. The project has
been on the table since late 1960s. In 1992, a joint-stock company
was set up to build a high-speed railroad between Moscow and St.
Petersburg, which planned to complete it in 2000. However, all
decisions made in accordance with the project were de-facto
cancelled in 1998.
Later, the Russian government
revived plans to build several high-speed railroads, including
between Moscow and St. Petersburg.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107862663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.