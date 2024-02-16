West's Colonial Past, Present 'Disgraceful,' Putin Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The West's colonial policy was supposed to remain just a page in
its disgraceful history, but continues to resort to similar
practices even today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Neo-colonialism is a disgraceful heritage of the centuries-long
age of plunder and exploitation of the people of Africa, Asia and
Latin America, as well as other regions of the planet. We see its
aggressive manifestations in the collective West's attempts to
retain its dominance at any cost, to economically subjugate other
countries, to strip them of sovereignty, to impose alien values and
cultural traditions," he said in his welcoming speech to the "For
the freedom of nations" international forum.
According to the Russian leader, "such a policy has become one
of the main destabilizing factors in international relations, a
barrier to the development of humanity."
Putin pointed out that Russia did a lot to crush the foundation
of the colonial system, to support the national liberation
movements. It provided serious aid for young independent states in
ensuring security, stabilizing the economy and resolving pressing
social and humanitarian issues.
"Today, we are ready to unite
efforts in our fight for true freedom and justice. For progress for
all countries and nations, for the establishment of a democratic,
multipolar world, built upon the principles of international law,
respect for each other's legitimate interests, mutual trust and
creative cooperation," the Russian president said.
He stated his certainty that meetings in this format will become
regular and will contribute to the deepening of a wide dialogue and
partnership ties, to developing joint responses to global
challenges.
Putin's greeting speech was read out by Andrey Klimov, Deputy
Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign
Affairs.
