Citizens Of Uzbekistan Can Travel To The UAE Visa-Free Starting Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The protocol on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements
between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came into
effect today, following its signing on January 16 of this year in
Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports, citing Kun news
agency.
The agreement, signed by Uzbekistan's Ambassador Abdulaziz
Akkulov and Undersecretary of the UAE Foreign Ministry Khalid
Abdullah Belhoul, grants Uzbekistani citizens visa-free travel to
the UAE for stays of up to 30 days.
It's noteworthy that citizens of Uzbekistan can travel without a
visa to 29 countries, positioning the nation 69th in the global
Passport Index.
According to the Statistics Agency, 131,589 citizens of Uzbekistan
visited the UAE throughout 2023.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107862661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.