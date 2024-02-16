               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Citizens Of Uzbekistan Can Travel To The UAE Visa-Free Starting Today


2/16/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The protocol on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came into effect today, following its signing on January 16 of this year in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

The agreement, signed by Uzbekistan's Ambassador Abdulaziz Akkulov and Undersecretary of the UAE Foreign Ministry Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, grants Uzbekistani citizens visa-free travel to the UAE for stays of up to 30 days.

It's noteworthy that citizens of Uzbekistan can travel without a visa to 29 countries, positioning the nation 69th in the global Passport Index.

According to the Statistics Agency, 131,589 citizens of Uzbekistan visited the UAE throughout 2023.

