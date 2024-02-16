Ukraine Will Join NATO, Allies Understand This - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, and the country's allies are understand this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
Zelensky noted that the NATO Vilnius Summit was powerful for Ukraine.
"I understand that we wanted to receive a specific invitation [to NATO membership]. We really count on this. I am sure that Ukraine will be in NATO. The security guarantees [agreement] that we are signing contains very specific wording that this multi-year support will be provided to Ukraine on its way to NATO. That is, the allies understand that we will finally be there. And I think this is the most important thing," Zelensky said. Read also:
He added that it was now difficult to predict the results of the NATO Summit in Washington, because the United States has its electoral challenges.
"We will do everything to strengthen Ukraine," Zelensky said.
