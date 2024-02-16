Deineko Visits Border Guards' Positions In Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, visited border guard units performing tasks in the area of hostilities in the Avdiivka direction and discussed with the commanders the level of interaction with other units.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

"Deineko got acquainted with the situation and visited the positions of one of the rapid response border commandant's offices. Its servicemen are now fighting in this difficult section of the frontline as part of the Defense Forces," the statement said.

He listened to the local commanders and discussed the level of cooperation with other units with which the border guards fight together.

The border guards noted that the enemy does not stop constant shelling with mortars and artillery, actively uses aviation, using guided aerial bombs and continues assault operations.

Together with the leaders, Deineko analyzed the needs and assessed the actions to increase the capabilities to destroy the enemy, including the involvement of additional special units of the State Border Guard Service.

They also emphasized all possible measures to save the lives of border guards.

"Your rapid response border guard commandant's office is a very powerful unit that resists the enemy. You defend our independence and territorial integrity. This is your second rotation in this area, and you have honorably performed and continue to perform your assigned tasks. You are an example for other units," emphasized Deineko.

He added that, according to the military command, Avdiivka has always held out, including thanks to the efforts and heroism of the border guards.

The head of the border guard service thanked the defenders and presented them with insignia and firearms for their heroism.

"On behalf of myself, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and the President of Ukraine, I would like to thank you sincerely for being real, for being strong. You are real titans. What you do, the way you defend Ukraine is incredible," Deineko emphasized.

As reported, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with the soldiers of the rapid response commandant's office of the 6th border guard detachment in the Avdiivka direction and presented them with state awards.