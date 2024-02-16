Defense Forces Damage Russian Communications Tower On Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders damaged an enemy communications tower located on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram .

In the past day, Russian troops in this sector of the front have lost 62 personnel and over 20 pieces of equipment.

In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 enemy cannons, 2 radar stations, 16 armored vehicles, a generator, and 1 unit of enemy engineering equipment.

Ukraine's air defensesKh-59 missile in Sumy region overnight

The Defense Forces are continuing to carry out attacks on the Russian army's locations, firing positions, and rear.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of February 16, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 400,000 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of pieces of enemy equipment, including 6,465 tanks and 1,129 armored combat vehicles.

Photo: 121st separate territorial defense brigade