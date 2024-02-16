Arms Production And Security Agreement: Zelensky And Steinmeier Meet In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin discussed the launch of joint arms production.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office , Zelensky expressed his gratitude towards Germany and its people for the support they have provided to Ukraine during this difficult time.

He noted the attention to Ukrainians sheltered by Germany after the outbreak of full-scale Russian aggression and Frank-Walter Steinmeier's personal solidarity with Ukraine, including his visit to the de-occupied Chernihiv region.

The President of Ukraine briefed the interlocutor on the situation on the battlefield and the current needs of Ukraine's defenders in countering Russian aggression.

He also noted the great importance of the Agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany signed today in Berlin, which is an important step in bolstering the defense capabilities of our country.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelensky and Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized the significance of launching joint arms production.

The implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula was also a topic of special attention.

They focused on developing municipal and interregional partnerships between Ukraine and Germany, which will be embodied in specific agreements and projects. The parties agreed on further steps in preparation for the next Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin in June of this year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Photo credit: Ukrainian President's Office