Enemy Attacks Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the afternoon, the enemy again targeted the Nikopol district. The Marhanets community came under the strike. The attack involved two Kamikaze drones and heavy artillery fired by the Russians," Lysak wrote.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified and the territories are being examined. There have been no reports of casualties.

During an air raid alert in the evening, residents of Kryvyi Rih district were warned of a missile threat. The Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district, according to the RMA.

Earlier it was reported that there was no shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night and in the morning.