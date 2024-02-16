West Does Not Fully Realize Seriousness Of Challenge In Ukraine - Honcharenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The West may not fully realize the challenge Ukraine is currently facing in the context of the lack of ammunition and the postponement of Ukraine's membership in NATO.

This was stated by MP Oleksii Honcharenko on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO membership after the war is a signal to Putin to never end the war. This is a very bad signal," the parliamentarian said, responding to statements made by American politicians at the conference that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance, but only after the war.

The MP is also not optimistic about the prospect of Congress approving an aid package for Ukraine. According to Honcharenko, there may not be a package from the United States at all, at least not in the near future, because the problems with supporting the aid package "are already very serious."

"With the U.S. stalling, we need the EU's help to close the gap," he said.

Honcharenko emphasized that Ukraine is currently losing Avdiivka due to a lack of ammunition. Thus, delays in the supply of ammunition are already having a direct impact on the battlefield.

"The war is not over, we are fighting, Ukraine needs support. We are stopping tyranny, but it is very difficult. What is happening in the US and the fact that the DPRK can supply more ammunition to Russia than the entire EU to Ukraine are all huge question marks."

, armored vehicles and ammunition: Germany sends new aid packag

After talking in Munich with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the European Commission, the Ukrainian politician got the impression that "they do not understand how critical this challenge is."

Honcharenko called the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday a very important event of the second day of the conference, because "we need to change the mood here as much as possible" and prove that Ukraine needs support here and now.

Ukrinform fundraising for Mavicfor 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

At the moment, despite the fact that almost everyone mentions Ukraine in their speeches, the topic is somewhat "off the table."

The Munich Security Conference is taking place on February 16-18. On Saturday, President Zelensky is expected to speak at the conference, as well as hold a series of bilateral meetings with the Ukrainian delegation.