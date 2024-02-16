Security Agreements With Leading European Countries Fix Ukraine's New Status - Podoliak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Presidential Administration states that security agreements with leading European countries fix the new status of Ukraine and confirm the intention of these countries to increase military production.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"This agreement [with the leading European countries] fixes the new legal status of Ukraine. We are not on our own, we are not somewhere else. We are actually an equal partner among European partners. Yes, legally it doesn't look like we are an integral part because of our membership in the EU or NATO, but the fixation of specific legal actions guarantees certain conditions for other countries to provide us with military equipment of a certain model for a certain amount. This is important because then we can count on these weapons and this assistance," Podoliak said.

According to him, security agreements are a matter of European leadership. "European leaders realize that they made certain mistakes in not taking into account the aggressive ambitions of the Russian Federation, reducing their own military production, and cutting spending on their armies. Today, they realize this and are beginning to reformat themselves," explained the advisor to the head of the PA.

European leaders also understand, Podoliak said, that the only country that can give them time to prepare for a larger format of common security in Europe is Ukraine.

The Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that by signing security agreements with Ukraine, European countries are demonstrating three things. The first is actual and symbolic support for Ukraine. Second, they clearly state that they will increase military production. And the third component is that these states, by fixing in a legal format certain relations with Ukraine, which is waging war against Russia, make it clear that Russia is no longer a country with which it is possible to have partnership or business relations.

In addition, Podoliak noted, security agreements with the UK, Germany , and soon with France will be a model for other countries.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a security agreement between Ukraine and Germany on February 16.

The bilateral agreement is valid for ten years from the date of its signing and clearly sets out the specific components of the security commitments that Germany has provided to Ukraine. In particular, the document defines the priority areas of bilateral security cooperation - military, political, financial and humanitarian.

The agreement states that in 2024, Germany will provide funds for military assistance to Ukraine totaling more than 7 billion euros, which will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army. Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine throughout the duration of the document.

In addition, Germany will continue to work in the Coalition to establish a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to ensure effective accountability.

On January 12, the security agreement was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

A similar agreement is expected to be signed with France today.