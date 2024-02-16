Ukraine, France Sign Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed a security agreement between Ukraine and France.

Both leaders said this at a joint press conference after negotiations in Paris on Friday, February 16, Ukrinform reports.

"We have signed a very ambitious agreement. It is about EUR 3 billion of military aid for this year and full support [for Ukraine] on its way to the EU and NATO, which became possible thanks to the leadership and support of France," Zelensky said.

Ukraine and Germany sign security agreement

On February 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany.

The bilateral agreement is valid for ten years from the moment of its signing and establishes the specific components of the security commitments that Germany has provided to Ukraine. The document defines the priority areas of bilateral security cooperation - military, political, financial and humanitarian.

The agreement states that in 2024, Germany will provide more than EUR 7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, which will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army. Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine throughout the term of the document.

In addition, Germany will continue working in the coalition to establish a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to ensure effective accountability.

On January 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement.