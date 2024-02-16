President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Deputy Chairman Of CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group Of German Bundestag (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Johann David
Wadephul, the Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic
Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary group for
foreign, security and defense policy in the German Bundestag, the
Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with
the States of the Southern Caucasus, in Munich, as per Wadephul`s
request, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107862642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.