Azerbaijan Extradites Internationally Wanted Turkish Citizen To Kazakhstan


2/16/2024 3:09:26 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The petition of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan for extradition of the citizen of the Republic of Türkiye Fatih Akdag, born in 1988, accused of smuggling and put on the international wanted list in 2021, has been satisfied by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Meanwhile, Fatih Akdag was detained in July 2023. In accordance with international agreements, he was handed over to the competent authorities of Kazakhstan accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

