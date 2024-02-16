Azerbaijan Extradites Internationally Wanted Turkish Citizen To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The petition of
the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan for
extradition of the citizen of the Republic of Türkiye Fatih Akdag,
born in 1988, accused of smuggling and put on the international
wanted list in 2021, has been satisfied by the General Prosecutor's
Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
General Prosecutor's Office.
Meanwhile, Fatih Akdag was detained in July 2023. In accordance
with international agreements, he was handed over to the competent
authorities of Kazakhstan accompanied by a special convoy of the
Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107862641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.