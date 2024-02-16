Serbia's Support For COP29 Conference In Baku Another Example Of Friendly Ties - Azerbaijani Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Serbia's support
for holding the COP29 conference in Baku is another example of our
friendly relations, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of
Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said during the event dedicated to the
Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.
"The high level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and
Serbia undoubtedly stems from the wise foresight of the leaders of
the two countries, sincere friendship, and the high importance they
attach to cooperation. The memorandum on the establishment of the
Strategic Partnership Council signed on 23 November 2022 once again
proves that Azerbaijan and Serbia are friendly countries and
strategic partners in the true sense of the word. Serbia's support
for the COP29 conference in Baku is another example of our friendly
relations," the minister said.
Sahil Babayev stressed that Serbia is also a new partner of
Azerbaijan in the diversification of the European gas market.
"The launch of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Niš in
December 2023, along with the diversification of Serbia's supply
sources, will make a significant contribution to Europe's energy
security," he said.
The minister added that there is a strong legal framework
between Azerbaijan and Serbia and that more than 50 agreements,
contracts, and other documents covering various areas of
cooperation have been signed over the past 27 years.
"The activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission is
crucial for strengthening cooperation between the two countries. To
date, the Commission has held 7 meetings. The last meeting of the
Commission was held on 28 April 2023. Our burgeoning cooperation is
also reflected in the expansion of economic ties. Cooperation in
the fields of energy, transport infrastructure, air transport,
defense industry, agriculture, tourism, and other areas is in the
focus of both sides," Babayev noted.
