President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Meets With Foreign Minister Of Türkiye In Munich (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan in Munich,
as per the latter's request, Trend reports.
Hakan Fidan congratulated the head of state on the victory in
the presidential election.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the congratulations.
During the conversation, they reiterated that Türkiye-Azerbaijan
friendly and brotherly relations are developing in all fields,
expressing confidence in further expanding cooperation.
The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, peace treaty
talks and regional security.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107862634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.