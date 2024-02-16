Azerbaijani Freestyle Wrestler Reaches Final Of European Championship (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani
freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov has reached the finals of
the European Championships held in the capital of Romania,
Bucharest, Trend reports.
Magomedkhan Magomedov, competing in the 97 kg weight category,
defeated Hungarian Vladislav Baytsaev in the semi-finals with a
score of 7:2.
On February 17, he will compete for the title of double European
champion.
Other members of the Azerbaijani national team Islam Bazarganov
(57 kg) and Ali Rahimzade (65 kg) lost in the semi-finals and will
participate in the bronze medal bouts.
Today two representatives of Azerbaijan will take part in the
fight for bronze. Elis Manolova (65 kg) will meet with German Anna
Nurnberger, and Birgul Soltanova will meet with Russian Veronica
Ivanova.
