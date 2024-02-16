State Of Israel Deeply Values Its Relationship With Azerbaijan - Isaac Herzog

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, Trend reports.

“Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has built and sustained two decades of stability, economic development, and religious freedoms. I am certain that your re-election will continue to ensure a bright future of prosperity for your nation.

The State of Israel deeply values its relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our bilateral ties provide vital economic, security, and political benefits, and we are committed to this robust and ongoing partnership,” the President of the State of Israel said in his message.

“I am personally thankful for the opportunity to work with you to further build and enhance the bonds between Azerbaijan and Israel. I will remain ever grateful and humbled by warm and moving hospitality that you showed Michal and myself during our visit to your beautiful nation last year. I look forward to working with you to continue deepening the ties between our nations, as we strive to promote our mutual interests in the years to come,” President Isaac Herzog emphasized.