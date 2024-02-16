Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Bronze At European Wrestling Championships

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani
athlete Elis Manolova (weight category 65 kg) has won a bronze
medal at the European Wrestling Championships held in the Romanian
capital Bucharest, Trend reports.
She defeated the German Anna Nurnberger with a score of 2:1 and
climbed to the third step of the podium.
Another representative of the national team, Birgul Soltanova
(62 kg), lost to Russian Veronika Ivanova with a score of 6:9 in
the bronze medal match.
At the European Championship, which will last until February 18,
Azerbaijan is represented by 25 wrestlers.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107862630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.